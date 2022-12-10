YSRCP Twitter handle hacked
Highlights
- The hackers changed the name to NFT Millionaire and sharing tweets related to cryptocurrency and bitcoins
- No tweets related to YSRCP and the State government were posted on the handle
Amaravati: The official Twitter account of YSRCP has been hacked and the hackers also changed the name under the handle name. According to the sources, the hackers changed the name to NFT Millionaire and sharing tweets related to cryptocurrency and bitcoins. It is said that the account was hacked from the USA as the location has been changed.
No tweets related to YSRCP and the State government were posted on the handle. The followers of YSRCP got shocked after seeing bitcoin-related information on the Twitter handle. The party officials are contacting Twitter to restore the Twitter handle.
