YSRCP vows to continue struggle

Vijayawada: The YSRCP supporters led by their leaders staged protests across the state on Friday demand-ing that the NDA government reduce the enhanced power tariff as per the election promise.

In Vijayawada, former MLA and YSRCP central Assembly constituency coordinator Malladi Vishnu staged a dharna at the Dharna Chowk. The activists raised slogans against the NDA government for going back on their promise during the elections that there would not be any tariff hike. Later, the leaders including deputy mayor Avutu Srisailaja Reddy and YSRCP corpo-rators went in a rally to the office of assistant engineer at Gandhinagar and submitted a mem-orandum to him.

Devineni Avinash, coordinator of Vijayawada East, organised a rally across the demanding de-crease in power tariff. At Rajamahendravaram, YSRCP leaders former MP Margani Bharat, former minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, former MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao and others staged massive protest demonstration demanding the government to reduce power tariff.

In Guntur, former minister Ambati Rambabu, YSRCP corporators and leaders staged dharna before the electricity substation near Gujjanagundla.

In Ongole, YSRCP leaders staged protest demonstration and submitted a memorandum to the APCPDCL superintending engineer demanding withdrawal of true-up charges and providing 200 units free power to the poor.

In Tirupati, demanding the government to roll back the increased power charges, YSRCP held a protest rally. The YSRCP activists led by Tirupati constituency in-charge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy raised slogans criticising the government for increasing power charges.

At Chandragiri, constituency in-charge Chevireddy Mohith Reddy along with party activists took out a rally against the increase of power charges. The rally started from the tower clock and ended at the electricity sub division office.

At Nandyal, former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy led the rally of YSRCP activists and staged protest

demonstration at the Electricity office.

At Vizianagaram, the leaders of YSRCP organised huge dharna against the hiking of power tar-iff and demanded the government to roll back the tariff. On Friday former MLAs, MLCs, others took part in the protect Poru Bata and staged dharnas at APTransco offices all over the district.