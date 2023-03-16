YSRCP leads in Srikakulam, West Godavari Local body quota MLC elections

The counting of MLC elections for teachers, graduates and local bodies quota in Telugu states is going on. Officials started counting votes from 8 am on Thursday amid heavy security at the respective counting centers. It is known that on 13th of this month, election polling was held for 3 graduate MLC, 2 teacher, 4 MLC posts of local bodies and one teacher quota MLC election in Telangana.

While the results of local body quota elections are getting out it will take time for the final results of Graduate and Teachers quota MLCs due to the large number of voters.

Meanwhile, YSRCP candidate Nartu Rama Rao has bagged a victory under local body MLC election quota from Srikakulam. A total of 752 representatives of local bodies voted in this election while Rama Rao got 632 votes, Anepu Ramakrishna, who stood as an independent candidate, got 108 votes, 12 votes were invalid.



The results of local MLC elections in West Godavari district have been released where YSRCP candidates won both the MLC seats. There are 1105 votes in total. 1088 local representatives voted. Kavuru Srinivasu from YSRCP got 481 first preference votes. Vanka Rabindranath got 460 votes. Independent candidate Veeravalli Chandrasekhar got 120 votes.