YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional

In the latest development to shift the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, the YSR Congress party had written to President of India Ramnath Kovind to declare the Amaravati as illegal and unconstitutional.

In his letter to the president of India, former minister and YSRCP MLA have requested to direct the Government of India to recognize that the decision on Amaravati is unconstitutional, illegal. He also brought to the notice of President of India that the capital region Amaravati has not notified either by Gazette or by any Government Order.

Dharmana prasad Rao alleged that the then Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chandrababu Naidu had declared Amaravati as the capital of the State without considering the Sivaramakrishnan committee's recommendations, which stated that a single large capital city was not a feasible option.

He recalled the Sivaramakrishnan committee's recommendation against the location of the capital in VGTM ( Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali Mangalagiri) region, which advised the government of Andhra Pradesh to revisit its decision of making Amaravati as the capital as it would affect the best available agriculture lands in the country.

Dharmana asserted that the present government revisiting the decision has appointed the expert committee and BCG committee followed by High Power Committee to study the recommendations considering to distribute various capital functions to all three regions of the State.

"In the circumstances, we request your good offices to direct the Government Of India to recognize that the decision on "Amaravati" is unconstitutional, illegal and not notified either by Gazette or by any Government Order and make necessary changes in the Map of India published by the Survey of India," Dharmana said.