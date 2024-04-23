YSRCP's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins, to address in Chelluru

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy begins his Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra Reddy on 21st day today. The day will begin with the CM leaving from Endada MVV City at 9 am and making his way to Anandapuram via Madhurawada.

Upon arrival, he will participate in a face-to-face program with social media activists at Chennas Convention Hall. Continuing on his journey, CM Jagan will pass through Jonnada and take a lunch break before reaching Chelluru at 3.30 pm for a public meeting. The day will conclude with Chief Minister Jagan reaching the night camp set up at Akkivalasa after traveling through Chintalavalasa, Bhogapuram, and Ranasthalam.

The women and supporters of the YSR Congress party have gathered in large numbers to see CM Jagan during his bus trip, showing their support and excitement for his visit.