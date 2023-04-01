YSRCP's Vikram Reddy refutes rumours of leaving party

Nellore: A YSR Congress MLA related to a recently suspended legislator from the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh refuted rumours that he was leaving the party out of dissatisfaction. Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy said he does not bother about such rumours and asserted that his journey is with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He expressed confidence that the YSRCP will win all the seats in Nellore district in the next assembly elections. Vikram Reddy reminded that his family has been associated with Jagan Mohan Reddy for a long time and observed that his father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy had even resigned his MP seat twice in support of the former. "Even after the untimely death of my brother Goutham, he (Jagan) called us and gave that seat (Goutham's) to us. The vacuum of my brother's loss has been filled by him.

For any help, I always approach Jagan anna first," said Vikram Reddy in a TV interview. He reasoned that his uncle, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, who was suspended for allegedly cross-voting in the recent MLC polls, will come to know his true power if he leaves YSRCP. Referring to his uncle, Vikram Reddy said action will be taken against anybody who violates the party line.

Recently, the YSRCP suspended four MLAs -- Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, Undavalli Sridevi, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy -- for allegedly voting in favour of the TDP in the MLA quota MLC election.