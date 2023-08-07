Live
Just In
YV Subbareddy to take part governing body meeting for last time today
His tenure will end on Tuesday. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy is going to take charge as the new chairman
Tirupati: YV Subbareddy is going to take part in governing body meeting for the last time as TTD Chairman on Monday. His tenure will end on Tuesday. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy is going to take charge as the new chairman. Subbareddy was the Chairman for two consecutive terms i.e. for four years. From tomorrow he will focus on YCP party activities.
TTD Governing Council meeting will be held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. A total of 29 members including ex-officio members will attend this meeting. The Governing Council will discuss several key resolutions in meeting.
On the other hand, Bhumana will take charge as the new chairman of TTD on August 10. At 11.44 am, he will assume the duties of the chairman for the second time at the golden porch of Tirumala Srivenkateswara Swamy temple.