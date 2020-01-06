New Cars Launching In January 2020

The year 2020 is quite important for the Indian automobile industry as it comes on the back of new safety norms, has new emissions norms ahead of it and the country as a whole is seeing the emergence of electric vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. The new cars we will get to see in January 2020 reflect this trend. Take a look.

Hyundai Aura

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch Date: 21 January





The 2.8-litre diesel-automatic variants will be axed in the BS6 era

Toyota Innova Crysta now gets BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmission.

The 2.8-litre diesel-AT powertrain will not be offered in the BS6 era.

Innova Crysta now gets stability control, hill assist, and emergency brake signal as standard.

Prices for BS6 petrol Innova Crysta variants range from Rs 15.36 lakh to Rs 22.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS6 diesel variants of Toyota's MPV are priced between Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).





Toyota had already confirmed that it'll be updating its larger diesel powertrains along with the petrol engines to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. The first big model with the updated engines is the Innova Crysta MPV.



The Innova Crysta is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic variants. Toyota has discontinued the more powerful 2.8-litre diesel-AT powertrain for the BS6 Innova Crysta. The updated Innova Crysta will also be equipped with features like vehicle stability control, hill assist control, and emergency brake signal as standard.





These are the ex-showroom Delhi prices for the BS6 Innova Crysta models:



Petrol





Diesel















The price increase for the diesel-automatic option in the GX and ZX variants is comparatively less than the manual variants. This is because these were previously offered with the larger 2.8-litre diesel engine as opposed to the 2.4-litre diesel engine.



Toyota has also informed that bookings are open and a celebratory price can be availed at dealerships for a limited period. The BS6 models are scheduled to begin rolling out in February 2020.

The Innova Crysta has no direct rivals but it competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Tata Hexa and Mahindra Marazzo in the MPV segment. It will also face competition from upcoming models like the Tata Gravitas and the 7-seater MG Hector.

