BMW bets big on hydrogen: Production SUV set for 2028 amid EV uncertainties

BMW is reigniting interest in hydrogen fuel cell technology as a viable alternative to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), announcing plans to launch a production-ready hydrogen-powered SUV in 2028. Likely to be built on the next-generation X5 platform, this marks BMW’s first major step into mass-producing a hydrogen passenger vehicle after years of prototype development through its IXS hydrogen series.

Led by Dr. Jürgen Guldner, BMW’s hydrogen program aims to overcome EV limitations such as long charging times and lagging infrastructure in key markets. In an interview with Driving Hydrogen, Guldner highlighted the advantages of fuel cell technology—zero tailpipe emissions, instant torque, and refuelling times similar to gasoline cars—making it an attractive solution for regions with limited EV infrastructure.

BMW’s efforts are supported through its ongoing partnership with Toyota, which supplies the fuel cell systems for the IXS and will continue to collaborate on the 2028 model. This alliance focuses on achieving economies of scale and technical efficiency.

Globally, the hydrogen infrastructure is growing, albeit slowly. Europe, particularly Germany, France, and Spain, now hosts over half the continent’s hydrogen refuelling capacity. Other countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia are expanding public stations, while Brazil is investing in a green hydrogen supply chain. According to market research, the global hydrogen economy—valued at $77.8 billion in 2024—is projected to grow to $149.3 billion by 2033, propelled by policies like the EU’s Hydrogen Strategy.

Despite these efforts, adoption remains sluggish. Companies like Honda and Toyota have struggled to mainstream hydrogen cars due to limited infrastructure and high costs. Honda’s spokesperson Chris Martin noted that widespread use depends on a broader hydrogen ecosystem supporting both commercial and personal use.

BMW’s CEO Oliver Zipse advocates for a diversified approach, cautioning against over-reliance on any one technology. As EV demand shows signs of plateauing and regulatory landscapes shift, BMW is maintaining a three-pronged production strategy: internal combustion engines (ICE), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. This flexible approach allows BMW to stay adaptive in a rapidly evolving mobility landscape.

As the auto industry grapples with infrastructure gaps and uncertain policies, BMW’s commitment to hydrogen reflects a long-term bet on diversified propulsion, aiming to remain competitive regardless of how the future unfolds.