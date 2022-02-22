BMW to Launch its Facelift Version X4SUV by 1st Week of March 2022

The BMW X4 has been up for the grabs in the Indian Market for quite some time, and new model would most likely provide better looks as well as more features.

The German Automaker BMW is expected to Launch its facelifted version of its X4 SUV in India by the 1st week of March. With regards to the highlights, the car would have refreshed design and also it would updated cabin, loaded with a bevy of tech-based features. It would be offered having an option of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.

Pricing

As far as its pricing is concerned, the 2022 version of the SUV is expected to be priced very competitively on our shores and it would definitely raise the competition in the Market. It would take on rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe.

Exteriors

The car would have Adaptive headlamps and 19-inch wheels

The 2022 BMW X4 would have a sloping roofline, a larger kidney grille, redesigned bumpers and sharp-looking adaptive LED headlights. It would be flanked by blacked-out and sharp-looking adaptive LED headlights. It would be flanked by blacked out B pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines and 19-inch alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around taillights would grace the rear section. It might also receive new shades such as Brooklyn Gray, Mineral white and Black Sapphire.

2 Engines may be offered

When it comes for Indian Market, the BMW S4 may run on a 2.0 liter, 4-cyclinder, twin-turbo petrol engine would produce 248hp/350Nm and a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder diesel motor, which generated about 282hp/650/Nm. Transmission duties would be taken care by an 8 speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.

The SUV would get a head-up display and ambient lighting

BMW X4 would have a premium cabin with Vernasca or Sensatec upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone temperature control, ambient lighting, a head-up display and a multifunctional steering wheel. It would pack a Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and view camera, electronic stability control, traction control and passenger safety.

2022 BMW S4: Pricing & Availability

BMW would disclose both pricing as well as availability details of the facelifted X4 in India during the launch. However, it must carry a premium over the outgoing model, which begins at Rs.67.5 lakh (Ex-showroom, New Delhi).