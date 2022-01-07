BMW, unveils its 1st color changing Car-See it to Believe it

BMW has unveiled a wild new concept for the 2022 big tech trade show, a color-changing car. The automaker has stated that, the drivers can change the color, by the touch of a button.



The Luxury German carmaker, BMW has debuted a fascinating and a futuristic new concept at this year's consumer Electronics show. A car does have the ability to change color on the fly. This car, rather than having standard metal panels, this concept car does have features such as e-ink technology, the same technology, that is used to power the Amazon's wildly popular e-reader, the Kindle- as a means of changing colors in an instant.

This new concept was revealed in real time having a modified version of BMW iX, the company's new flagship electric SUV, during the CES this week in Las Vegas.

Those who attended the event, captured stunning videos of the car changing color in the real time.

This BMW changes its color - live! 😱 BMW iX Flow with electric paint - YouTube.

And a few media outlets have experienced the closer look at the vehicle going through all sorts of wild color changes, which tend to demonstrate a variety of different patterns which could be applied.

Beyond the car's panels, there exist e-ink panels in the wheels, which enable those change as well.

In the near future, the BMW customers will be able to change the car color with mere push of a button. Stella Clarke, BMW Project lead, stated in the video announcing about this new prototype.

The company's 1st all electric SUV is scheduled to begin arriving for pre-order customers in the month of March.

