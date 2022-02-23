Drive in Theatre May Soon be a Reality in Hyderabad

Hyderabadi love cinema and before pandemic, many people, both old and young use to visit the theatre's but since past 2 years, people have moved on to new normal, they now no longer go to theatres as earlier, they love to watch movie at home. There is good news for movie buffs, they may now be able to experience watching movie in an open arena sitting in the comfort of their cars rather than watching in cinema theatre.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposes to establish a drive-in theatre at one of the interchanges on the outer Ring Road.

In a recent meeting with HMDA officials MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, have asked the officials to locate a suitable place near the existing 19 interchanges on ORR in order to establish a drive-in theatre.

Once the officials find a suitable place, the state govt would give approval and work would start on the public private partnership basis.

Drive -in theatres can take 150 cars

Drive-in theatres are very popular in the west as well as European nations and in Indian cities as well like Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Gurgoan.

Due to pandemic, people have been restricted mostly indoors, the state govt has drawn plans to introduce the concept of drive-in theatre as there will have no fear of the pandemic affecting them. Incase it continues to remain though at a low key.

The above project may cost about Rs 5 to 8 crore and the proposed theatre would accommodate around 150 cars. There would be 2 gates on the premises to facelift the smooth entry as well as exit. Sources stated that drive-in theatre is the next big thing for Hyderabad and there would be big-screen experience in a totally different ambience.