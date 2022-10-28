European Union Says, No New Combustion Engines, Start from 2035

New Cars would require to meet 50% reduction in CO2. By 2030 ahead of complete ban. The days of new internal combustion engine are definitely numbered. This Thursday, the European Council and European Parliament has agreed on provisional rules in order to reduce the passenger vehicle carbon emissions in 2030 before enacting a complete ban on internal combustion engines for new passenger cars as well as vans in the year, 2035.

The above agreement would pave the way for the modern and competitive automotive industry in the EU. The World is changing and we should remain at the forefront of innovation. I believe, we can take advantage of this technological transition. The Envisaged timeline also makes the goals achievable for the car manufacturers, stated the Jozef Sikela(the Crech Republic presently holds the EU presidency).

The EU already has the strict emission regulations, under the present regulations, the automakers should meet a fleetwide average of 95 g CO2/100 km. if they fail do so, they would be fined around 95 euro for each gram of CO2/Km over that limit for every vehicle. Which has been sold in the given year.

As per the new regulations, the automakers would require to reduce their 2021 fleet average CO2 emission by 55% for passenger cars by 2030 and by 50% for vans by the same year. From that point, new internal combustion vehicles would only have another 5 years left by 2035 the EU expects about 100% reduction in Co2 emissions for all new cars and vans. 4

OEMs that produce fewer than 10,000 cars a year, like Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin, would be given waivers that exempts them from the 2030 target, they too would have to entirely emission free by 2035.