Harley Davidson Sets a New Endurance Record in India

On 5th Feb, 2022, Harley Davidson has set a new endurance record in India, with its recently launched Sportster S. the test began at 1500hrs. The test include 31 pit stops having fuel refill, rider change and after every 1000km, a tire was changed.



Each one of the riders completed about 6 runs with 100 km on each run. On an average, the team clocked around 130.9km/hr over 24hr for this achievement. At the end of the endurance run, the bike covered around 3141 km in a mere 24 hours. For the above Endurance test specifically, a 1.74 km high-speed oval track was chosen.

Official statement

Ravi Avalur, Head -Harley-Davidson Business Unit, at Hero Motocorp, while speaking about the experience stated. We recently took the Harley Davidson Pan America to the highest unpaved motorable road in the world, which inspired us to do something which is uniquely different having new Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The Team at CIT as well Hero MotoSports Team rally stepped in with all their experience and it helped us complete this extremely challenging attempt.

Strong testament has been displayed by the bike

This is definitely strong testament to the quality of this H-D motorcycle to have successfully endured the test and it has gone further than any other motorcycle in the nation in 24 hours.

What's different, that grabs attention?

The Sportster S has got a big bike having fat tires stretched above 5-spoke cast aluminium wheels. The bike has got a rectangular LED headlight having small mudguard at the front. Along the side, the think hight mount exhaust pipe would grab all the attention.

Brand Name on both sides of Fuel Tank

This time, the company badge has been replaced by a decal, which carries the brand names on both sides of the fuel tank.

Engine & Performance

The bike receives Revolution Max 1250T Powertrain, it would be powered by a 1252cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine having DOHC as well as VVA this unit would put 121HP of power and 125Nm of torque. The braking duties would be performed by discs at both ends, with Brembo radial Mono-block 4 piston callipers. The Sportster S would also feature a host of present-day tech. the bike would come with a 4-inch TFt display, having Bluetooth Connectivity and moving Maps navigation.

Driving Modes

The bike would get three selectable driving modes, Road, rain and Sport. With two custom modes for added personalization. Apart from this, the bike would also receive Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and a six -axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) in order to enable cornering Enhanced Traction Control system(C-TCS).

Price

The Sportster S would be priced at RS.15,51,000 (Ex-showroom).