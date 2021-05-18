Hero MotoCorp Eyes Developing New Mid-Capacity

HeroMotoCorp, is presently distributor for Harley-Davidson bikes in India, it wishes to provide high-end bikes under its own brand as well. According to news report, which has been emerging, claims have been made that home grown two-wheeler manufacturer, desire to provide premium bikes under the HeroMotoCorp brand along with the motorcycles, it is making for Harley-Davidson.

As per the arrangement between the 2 companies, Hero Motocorp is to make midcapacity bikes for the HD brand. If there, exist any truth to this new MoneyControl report, then the Indian company plans to provide these bikes under the aegis of the Hero MotoCorp brand as well.

What makes this news exciting is of the fact, that Hero MotorCorp's is biggest capacity bikes, which has been 225 cc at max. The bikes it is, developing for Harley Davidson, however, it would come bearing an engine capacity of 500 cc and above. So, hence the decision to provide these bikes as per its own brand as well as it would mark a whole new territory for the Indian automaker.

Niranjan Gupta, who is the chief financial officer, Hero Motocorp, has stated, the key part of the Harley Davidson tie-up is the license to build the middle-weight segment, which is considered to be very profitable segment and the lead player has a market share of nearing to 90%. So, they are two things, developing the bike and then again putting them out in the market, both under the Harley as well as Hero name.

Do not keep your hopes up about seeing the bikes very soon. Gupta has stated no timeline or confirmation as to when the 1st motorcycles under the purview of this partnership would arrive in the market. He did, however, stated that teams tasked with the development of these bikes, which have already commenced work as well as development work is coming along well.