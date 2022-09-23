  • Menu
Hero Motocorp increases the price of its both bike & scooter in India

x

Highlights

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of its scooter as well as motorcycles across India starting from 22nd September, this year. The price hike would be high as Rs. 1,000.

The company has given the price hike has been driven by inflation as well the company has taken the above step to partially offset the impact of cost of inflation. This price hike has come just before the start of the festive season in India, where most of the manufactures tend to provide best deal as well as discount on their products.

The Prices has been hiked for models across the company's product portfolio, the prices of products has been hiked up to Rs.1000.

The present product portfolio of Hero MotoCorp in India includes 14 motorcycles ranging from Rs. 55,450 to Rs. 1,36,378(Ex-showroom) and four scooters ranging from 66,250 to Rs. 77,078(Ex-showroom).

HERO Motorcyles Price
Splendor+
RS. 70,658
Splendor+
RS. 70,658
Splendor+ XTEC
Rs 74,928
HF Deluxe
Rs 59,890
HF 100
Rs 55,450
Glamour XTEC
Rs 84,220
Passion XTEC
Rs 75,840
Super Splendor
Rs 77,500
Glamour
Rs 77,900
Glamour Canvas
Rs 80,020
Passion Pro
Rs 74,290
XTREME 160R
Rs 1,17,748
XTREME 200S
Rs 1,34,242
XPULSE 200 4V
Rs 1,36,378
XPULSE 200T
Rs 1,24,278
Scooters Price
Pleasure+
Rs 66,250
Destini 125 XTEC
Rs 70,590
NEW MAESTRO EDGE 125
Rs 77,078
MAESTRO EDGE 110
Rs 66,820
These are ex-showroom prices for Delhi

As per the recent news, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation limited to develop Electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure in the nation. In this collaboration, Hero MotoCorp would develop the technology and HPCL would offer real estate on its existing retail outlet network across the nation. The EV charging operations would work on cashless model using the Hero MotoCorp mobile app. This new setup would include AC as well as DC chargers.

