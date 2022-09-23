Hero Motocorp increases the price of its both bike & scooter in India

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of its scooter as well as motorcycles across India starting from 22nd September, this year. The price hike would be high as Rs. 1,000.



The company has given the price hike has been driven by inflation as well the company has taken the above step to partially offset the impact of cost of inflation. This price hike has come just before the start of the festive season in India, where most of the manufactures tend to provide best deal as well as discount on their products.

The Prices has been hiked for models across the company's product portfolio, the prices of products has been hiked up to Rs.1000.

The present product portfolio of Hero MotoCorp in India includes 14 motorcycles ranging from Rs. 55,450 to Rs. 1,36,378(Ex-showroom) and four scooters ranging from 66,250 to Rs. 77,078(Ex-showroom).

HERO Motorcyles Price Splendor+ RS. 70,658 Splendor+ RS. 70,658 Splendor+ XTEC Rs 74,928 HF Deluxe Rs 59,890 HF 100 Rs 55,450 Glamour XTEC Rs 84,220 Passion XTEC Rs 75,840 Super Splendor Rs 77,500 Glamour Rs 77,900 Glamour Canvas Rs 80,020 Passion Pro Rs 74,290 XTREME 160R Rs 1,17,748 XTREME 200S Rs 1,34,242 XPULSE 200 4V Rs 1,36,378 XPULSE 200T Rs 1,24,278





Scooters Price Pleasure+ Rs 66,250 Destini 125 XTEC Rs 70,590 NEW MAESTRO EDGE 125 Rs 77,078 MAESTRO EDGE 110 Rs 66,820

These are ex-showroom prices for Delhi



As per the recent news, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation limited to develop Electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure in the nation. In this collaboration, Hero MotoCorp would develop the technology and HPCL would offer real estate on its existing retail outlet network across the nation. The EV charging operations would work on cashless model using the Hero MotoCorp mobile app. This new setup would include AC as well as DC chargers.