Hero Motocorp increases the price of its both bike & scooter in India
Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of its scooter as well as motorcycles across India starting from 22nd September, this year. The price hike would be high as Rs. 1,000.
Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of its scooter as well as motorcycles across India starting from 22nd September, this year. The price hike would be high as Rs. 1,000.
The company has given the price hike has been driven by inflation as well the company has taken the above step to partially offset the impact of cost of inflation. This price hike has come just before the start of the festive season in India, where most of the manufactures tend to provide best deal as well as discount on their products.
The Prices has been hiked for models across the company's product portfolio, the prices of products has been hiked up to Rs.1000.
The present product portfolio of Hero MotoCorp in India includes 14 motorcycles ranging from Rs. 55,450 to Rs. 1,36,378(Ex-showroom) and four scooters ranging from 66,250 to Rs. 77,078(Ex-showroom).
|HERO Motorcyles
|Price
|
Splendor+
|RS. 70,658
|
Splendor+
|RS. 70,658
|
Splendor+ XTEC
|
Rs 74,928
|
HF Deluxe
|Rs 59,890
|
HF 100
|Rs 55,450
|
Glamour XTEC
|
Rs 84,220
|
Passion XTEC
|Rs 75,840
|
Super Splendor
|Rs 77,500
|
Glamour
|
Rs 77,900
|
Glamour Canvas
|
Rs 80,020
|
Passion Pro
|Rs 74,290
|
XTREME 160R
|Rs 1,17,748
|
XTREME 200S
|Rs 1,34,242
|
XPULSE 200 4V
|Rs 1,36,378
|
XPULSE 200T
|Rs 1,24,278
|
Splendor+ XTEC
|
Rs 74,928
|
HF Deluxe
|Rs 59,890
|
HF 100
|Rs 55,450
|
Glamour XTEC
|
Rs 84,220
|
Passion XTEC
|Rs 75,840
|
Super Splendor
|Rs 77,500
|
Glamour
|
Rs 77,900
|
Glamour Canvas
|
Rs 80,020
|
Passion Pro
|Rs 74,290
|
XTREME 160R
|Rs 1,17,748
|
XTREME 200S
|Rs 1,34,242
|
XPULSE 200 4V
|Rs 1,36,378
|
XPULSE 200T
|Rs 1,24,278
|Scooters
|Price
|
Pleasure+
|Rs 66,250
|
Destini 125 XTEC
|
Rs 70,590
|
NEW MAESTRO EDGE 125
|Rs 77,078
|
MAESTRO EDGE 110
|Rs 66,820
As per the recent news, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation limited to develop Electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure in the nation. In this collaboration, Hero MotoCorp would develop the technology and HPCL would offer real estate on its existing retail outlet network across the nation. The EV charging operations would work on cashless model using the Hero MotoCorp mobile app. This new setup would include AC as well as DC chargers.