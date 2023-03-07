Holi, festival of colors : Enjoy the festival and also protect your car from Holi colors

Given below are few of the useful tips to protect your car during holi

Cover your car well: incase, you are not planning to go out anywhere and enjoy the festival at home, then it would be better, if you can cover your car well, this would help in protecting your car from holi cars. By taking this step, you save yourself from the tedious cleaning process afterwards. You can very toss the car cover in the washing machine later, after the holi festival is over.

Wax your car: Similar as to how we apply a layer of oil before going into the Holi battlefield, a coat of wax on the car can do wonders in protecting it. It helps create a barrier between the paint and the colored powder, thus making it easy to remove the color later on. It is very useful if you have light colored car.

Cover your car seats: incase, if you are planning to travel on Holi festival, it would be best if you can put few covers for your seat. Plastic or even a bed sheet would help soak up the water and will further help in avoid color stain on your car seat. Also try and use glove because getting colors on your hand is inevitable, but w are not sure how your steering wheel would feel if we met with the same fate. And cleaning it later on, especially on the inside, is an even more tedious process.

Get ceremic coating: yes, go for Ceramic coating, this will help protect the car's surface from the harsh chemicals in synthetic colors. They are usually used to protect the paint from harsh environment effects, dust and water, but many of us love playing with permanent colors, which are very harmful, thus when you applying coasting before the festival, it offers protection from permanent colors.

After Holi

• Rinse the car

Avoid using hot water while washing the car, this would damage the car's paint. After that, only use a microfibre cloth to avoid paint damage.

• Clean the interiors

A spill inside should be dealt with immediately because seat fabrics tend to absorb the stains very quickly indeed. Use a soft-bristled brush to remove the colors from the fabric or carpet and add a mild detergent or car-based cleaning solution to remove hard stains from the dashboard and seats.

• Professional car wash

If you do not have the time of patience to clean you car yourself, then you can opt for professional car wash. They do have the necessary equipment and also the expertise to bleach out the dirt and stains without damaging the car's paint or interiors. It is also the best solution if you are not keen or confident enough to clean the inside of your car on your own.