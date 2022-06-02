Honda’s new patent aims towards making the two-wheelers semi-autonomous

After debuting its riding assist tech back in the year, 2017, Honda has now come up with a new patent that could make the two-wheelers semi-autonomous. It packs multiple assistance features while making sure that the rider still has the majority of control.



This development is to aid the rider by taking control only to give him/her a break or make the necessary adjustments to avoid accidents. While Yamaha is working on its electric, steering assist with the radar tech. Honda seems to make things a bit more advance.

Its new auto-steering tech includes cameras, radar and LIDAR (light detection and ranging). The latter uses lasers and develops a virtual three-dimensional image the bike's vicinity. The system also overlooks automatic throttle, overlook and steering as well.

The two-wheeler will come loaded with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and auto-lane changing assist along with low-speed car passing. All these features would help the bike to attain a fair degree of autonomy.

The Honda company is moving forward with regards to development front, the auto-steering tech is still in the early stages and it would be a while before it is available for the mass.