Hyundai Teases Ioniq 5 in the Latest Video

Hyundai Motor Company has recently released a video about its high-performance N Brand and the RNNe and N Vision 74 rolling labs that are facilitating its electrified future.



The company in the latest video, marking its first appearance the ioniq 5 N has been teased.

Hyundai offers inside look at the development process of N brand's rolling labs, which are fully functional vehicles have been used for research, development and verification of high-performance technologies, which has been pioneered by Hyundai Motorsport before application to mass -production models. Following N Brand's RM (Racing Midship) series of internal combustion engine rolling labs, the company has introduced a new rolling lab series to develop next-generation electrified vehicles.





The video has been vividly revealing the development process of the two roE and Rlling labs(RN2 and N Vision 74) which facilitating the future of N Brand's high=performance cars.

The RN22e rolling lab is N Brand's first high-performance vehicle which is based on Hyundai Motors's E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) which is the basis of Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The video shows as to how RN22e is combining E-GMP and other advanced technologies help achieve N Brand's performance pillars of corner rascal, racetrack capability and everyday sports car. Through RN22e, innovative technologies are tested and verified for near term implementation on N Brand's first Battery electric model.

In addition, N Vision 74's design inherits the spirit of Hyundai's Pony coupe concept unveiled in 1974, clearly connecting Hyundai Motor's heritage with N Brand's future.

Hyundai N Brand is one of the fastest evolving high-performance brands in the world. All our plans are on the right track to be carried out in line with our vision for electrification, stated Til Wartenberg, VP of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor company.