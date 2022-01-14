In Jaipur, Bike Ambulance Service facility to Covid-19 patients

The Covid-19 patients, in Jaipur, can call 108 and avail the medicine services at their doorstep with the help of new facility, bike ambulance services.

An official has stated, this initiative has been taken keeping in mind, the convenience of those individuals infect3ed living in "home isolation. These affected patients can now get medicines by mere calling the number 108, while sitting at home.

As per the official statement, 25 bike ambulances have been set up police station-wise in the Jaipur city. Through this facility, medicines would be made available to the patients, especially the Coronavirus infected patients, at their home through bikes as well as ambulances by calling 108 helpline.

Out of the 9881 new cases reported in the state on Thursday, 2785 were in Jaipur. A Total of about 45,565 cases are presently under the treatment in the state.

This is new initiative taken one of the Indian states, if facility offers is beneficial, other states would also this state's footsteps.