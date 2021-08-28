India Made Suzuki Swift has got a Zero stars in Latin NCAP Test

The New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) for Latin America as well as the Caribbean has conducted a crash test on Suzuki swift, which is made in India and Japan.



The car scored zero stars on the test. The new Renault Duster, which is produced both in Latin America as well as Romania was also put to paces in a crash test, which yielded a similar zero star rating. Latin NCAP called for urgent improvement in the cars.

The Suzuki Swift tested in the Latin NCAP was made in India as well as Japan, having 2 airbags as standard. The hatchback, which is popular in our nation, India has got nearing to 15.53% protection in adult occupant, and about 0% in child occupant, 66.07% in the Pedestrian protection as well as vulnerable Road users and it has got 6.8% in Safety Assist. These results were published by Latin NCAP is valid for the hatchback and sedan versions.

As per the Crash-testing agency, the zero stars result is explained by the poor side impact protection and an open door during the test, low whiplash score because of lack of UN32 does prove rear impact test, lack of standard side head protection airbags, lack of standard ESC and the decision of Suzuki for not recommending CRS for the test.

When it comes to Swift, it is sold in Europe, having about 6 airbags as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, while the model in Latin America is not having side body and head airbags and ESC(Electronic Stability control) as standard. The Latin American version of the Swift still provides standard a lap belt in the rear centre seating position. Which, as per the agency can cause high injury risks?

In the Global NCAP crash test, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has scored 2 stars. The car was rated 2 stars for both adults as well as child occupants. The test had also labelled the car's bodyshell as unstable







