Kia introduces 3rd shift in Anantapur plant: This Plant annual capacity has increased to 3 lac units

Kia has recently made an announcement to keep production of popular models in check, it has introduced 3rd shift in Anantapur plant, the above move by the company will help the organization reach the total capacity to 3 lacs units yearly. Thus, from now onwards the popular models such as Seltos, Sonet and also recently launched Carens, the waiting period would be lesser than previous.



As per the sources, it has been said, the carmaker would begin introducing its third shift by March.

The company's CEO & MD, Tae-Jin Park, has stated that, they have also hired additional manpower and also steps have been taken so that aligned resources in order to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and also help them to cater to high demand of both, domestic as well as international markets.

Our nation, India is a strategic market for Kia, internationally and all our products have got an overwhelming response. As a committed carmaker, it our duty, that we ensure there exist faster deliveries to our customers and the beginning of the 3rd shift would ensure just that.

Kia has witnessed strong demand for its mass market models, along with a long waiting period for the Sonet and Seltos. The recently launched Carens has a strong demand, the vehicle has got around 19,000 booking before its launch.

Due to global semiconductor shortage as well as global demand for kia vehicles has resulted in long waiting period. The Carens has got waiting period nearing to 12 to 48 weeks, depending on the variant and for Seltos as well as Sonet, both the vehicles command waiting periods upto few months, depending upon the variant and also dealers.

By introducing the 3rd shift, definitely it will have an effect with regards to the waiting period. The 3lakh unit annual production capacity has been spilt between both domestic as well as export markets. The Kia has also revealed that it has successfully completed about 5 lakh unit dispatches from its Anantapur facility, since the commencement of this production facility in the month of Aug, 2019. Out of these, 4 lakh unit were for Indian market and the rest 1 lakh has been exported for international market.

Planning ahead

Apart from these conventional models, both companies Kia as well as Hyundai are focussed on launching a few of its all-electric models in our nation, India. We can expect about 3 models, from each brand.

These cars which are expected to be introduced in EV segment, would also include global models as the e-GMO -underpinned Kia EV6, Hyundai ioniq 5, Hyundai Kona Electric facelift and made for India EVS in the coming years.