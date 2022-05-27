  • Menu
Limited Edition TVS HLX 125 Gold Launched, Even Available in 150cc variant

These Gold editions have been made to celebrate TVS two lakh sales of the HLX range
These Gold editions have been made to celebrate TVS two lakh sales of the HLX range

Highlights

  • TVS has launched 2 limited edition models, they are HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold
  • These models are especially made for Kenya nation
  • These bikes get new paints and also features

TVS has launched 2 limited edition models, they are HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold. Both the above models would be especially in Kenya.

These Gold editions have been made to celebrate TVS two lakh sales of the HLX range. It went on sale in the year,2013 and these entry level two wheelers have been able to manage to create its own space in deliveries and commercial taxi segments. As per TVS, the HLX range is sold in Africa, Middle East and LATAM regions.

As these are limited editions, the Hosur based company, equipped with HLX range also gets few aesthetic additions such new paint schemes and decals. It also receives anti-theft security system and gold painted suspension fork tubes.

TVS has not mentioned the number of units, which would be sold in Kenya. But we can surely expect it to be in decent numbers because it is an entry-level mode.

