Mahindra Announces Special Purchase Schemes to Boost Sales: Slew of Offers for New Car Buyers in India

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the automotive industry, hard, especially the manufacturing industry. The sales of these companies have been reduced and manufacturing companies are working towards introducing new schemes, so that the buyers would come forward to avail the benefits and start making purchases, which has been stopped for a while. These types of schemes are quite helpful to boost sales and at the same time, customer's confidence and trust is also gained by offering special schemes to woo the customers. The above schemes are designed to allow a measure of financial flexibility for the customer and also help in facilitating contactless ownership experiences for its entire product range. The major idea is to make Mahindra Vehicle Ownership, both safe as well as affordable.

Up First scheme

This scheme is, own now and you can pay after 90 days. It enables the customers across the nation, to purchase a Mahindra vehicle and begin paying EMI's after 3 months. Even for the customers, offering essential services in the commercial vehicle segment would be provided, with an option to earn, save and then pay after a period of 3 months. The Mahindra offers contactless digital initiative for its personal vehicle range, previous year, it has introduced "own online" platform, wherein the company offers a seamless online loan sanction letter and varied options for offline finance partners.

Benefits of buying new vehicle from "Own Online" platform

The customers would be receiving the numerous benefits of purchasing a new vehicle from "own online" platform. They include additional accessories worth, Rs3, 000 on online booking and a further benefit up to Rs.2000 for online loan sanction, with special processing fee and rate of interest. Customers can also convert their accessories, extended warranty or workshop payment in easy monthly installment and also avail cash back up to Rs.3000. Such payments can be done using digital means too.

Mahindra also offering other finance options

The company is also providing other finance options such as low rate of interest, beginning from 7.25%, 100% on road funding, no foreclosure changes and funding for extended warranties as well as accessories, in addition to vehicle loans. The company is providing tenure of nearing to 8 years of personal vehicles and EMI's starting as low as Rs.790 per lakh. It has also introduced instant EMI for accessories and extended warranty based on debit/credit card payment on offer as well. Now, the best way to find the best deal for yourself is to get in touch with a Mahindra Dealer as the company has stated that, it has worked out schemes though varied financial institutions at their terms and conditions and customers.