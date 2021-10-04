Mahindra XUV700 AWD Variant to Miss Few Fancy Features

The above luxury vehicle is offered on the top-spec AX7 automatic Variants, it demands a premium, no less than Rs.1.8 lakh. You may be wondering, what you would receive for this premium amount, here it is, you would receive

-Sony 3D degree camera

-Blind View monitoring

-Wireless charging

-Electronic parking brake.

The AWD variants demands' nearing to Rs. 1.3 lakh premium, but it tends to miss out on the above mentioned features.

This vehicle comes with a 200PS 2 litre turbo petrol as well as 155PS/85PS 2.2 litre diesel engine, both are paired to six-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions and an optional AWD( only for the Diesel-AT Variant).

Mahindra has launched the XUV700. The above vehicle is priced starting from, Rs. 11.9 lakh to RS. 1.7 lakh(Ex-showroom Delhi). It is offered in 2 trims-MX and AX, the latter being more powerful and premium. Test drive as well as booking would commence starting from 2nd October and 7th October, respectively.

The AX trim series does include AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants, the range topping AX7 is offered having optional AWD( only with diesel-AT) as well as luxury pack. However, those going for the AWD will not have the option of the luxury pack as well as vice-versa.

The luxury pack would be available with features such as Sony 3D sound system having a roof-mounted speakers, 360 degree camera, pop up door handles, blind view monitoring, wireless charging, electronic parking brake. It demands about Rs. 1.8 lakh over the AX7 petrol as well as automatic variants, which brings the price to nearing to RS.20.99 lakh as well as Rs.21.59 lakh(Respectively).

As for the AWD, it demands nearing to Rs.1.3 lakh above AX7 diesel-automatic variant, thus bringing the price to Rs. 21.09 lakh. However, based on the top-spec trim, the AWD variant would feature automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, digital instrument cluster display, a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment. Apple carPlay, Wireless Android Auto, connected car Technology having built in Alexa, Pop up door handles and up to 7 airbags.

The XUV700 would be available having 2 engine options, a 200PS 2-litre turbo petrol and a 155PS/185PS (AX) 2.2 litre diesel. Transmission options for both would include either a 6 speed manual or an automatic; the latter has reserved for the AX trim series.