Maruti has rolled out set of offers for November: Avail Benefits up to Rs. 43,000

During Festive period, Numerous companies have provided benefits to attract customers, now Maruti, following the Diwali festive period, it has now rolled out a set of offers on few Nexa cars for the month of November. The newly launched Grand Vitara and XL6 are not carrying any benefits this month.

Here is the list, model-wise offer

• For Ignis, you can get maximum benefits up to Rs. 43,000

• The Ciaz is being offered with saving up to Rs. 40,000

• Customers would be requiring to pay an extra amount for the anniversary edition kits.

• No offers on XL6 and the Grand Vitara

• All offers would be valid till the end of November 2022

Ignis

Offers Amount MT AMT Cash Discount Rs 23,000 NA Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 5000 Rs 5000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000 Up to Rs 20,000

Maruti Ignis

• Customers would be charged additional Rs. 1,200 for the anniversary edition based on the Ignis's Sigma Variant

• For the Delta, Zeta and Alpha Manual Variants, the cash discount is reduced to Rs. 4,300 while the exchange bonus and cash discount remain the same.

• Maruti Ignis is retailed between Rs. 5.35 lakh and Rs. 7.72 lakh.

Ciaz Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs.10.000 Exchange Bonus Rs.25.0000 Corporate Benefits Rs. 5.0000 Total Benefits Rs. 40,000

• The above mentioned offers are valid on all variants of the compact sedan

• But, with regards anniversary edition kit, an extra premium of Rs. 14,990 would be charged

• Maruti Ciaz is priced from Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh.

Baleno

• The new Baleno is offered only with the above-mentioned exchange bonus, which is available only with the manual and CNG Variants of the hatchback.

• Prices for Maruti's premium hatchback range between RS. 6.41 lakh and Rs. 9.71 lakh.

Note

• Offers might vary depending upon the State, hence please visit your nearest service center for more details

• All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom Delhi.