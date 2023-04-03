Maruti Suzuki has almost 380,000 pending order: Five Door Jimny SUV, Launch expected later this month

Maruti Suzuki is the nation's largest carmaker the company has got about 380,000 pending orders and at present the highest orders are for Ertiga Dzire, Grand Vitara, Jimmy, Baleno, Fronx and XL6.



Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, a mid-size Sport utility Vehicle (SUV) and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a small sedan, are the two best selling multi-purpose vehicles(MPV) in India having 40,000 and 34000 outstanding reservations respectively.



The five-door Jimny SUV, is expected to be launched later this month, this vehicle has got about 24,500 bookings. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx another forthcoming small SUV, has taken 16,500 reservations so far. The Fronx rates would be released y the Maruti in the 2nd week of April.

The Popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno Premium hatchback has got about 20,000 pending bookings. The company's premium offering, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 has got about 9,000 pending bookings.

As per the Maruti, the Ertiga's has got the highest waiting time, it is about 33 to 34 week and for Brezza it is about 21 to 22 weeks. When it comes to Dzire it is about 20 to 21 weeks, the Grand Vitar's is about 16 to 17 weeks and for XL6 it is about 14 to 15 weeks.