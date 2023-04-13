Maruti Suzuki spied during TVC shoot: Local MP miffed as it could harm the fragile ecosystem

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch one of its much-awaited 5 door SUV's Jimny in India. We find more details as well as images regarding the same have been started surfaced on the internet. Amid this, the company has been caught shooting an advertisement for the off-road vehicle in Ladakh, where the Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal slammed the branding for harming the fragile ecosystem of his constituency.



The leader also shared a video of the advertisement campaign shoot on his official Twitter handle, thus expressing displeasure over the company's shooting. He also captioned his poste, where in, he wrote that the fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for commercial gain. I urge the administration to half the shooting and take legal action needed and let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future generations, Namgyal added in the post.

Have a look at a video shared by Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of Jimny shoot campaign.

I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen. pic.twitter.com/2IaC4vUkcI — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) April 10, 2023

However, the firm has not reacted to the same as yet. Meanwhile, interested customers, can book the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny from any authorized Nexa dealership. They have to pay a token amount of nearing to Rs. 25,000, which is totally refundable. The company has not revealed the official launch date as of now, but the report states, it would go on sale in second half of May.

The vehicle would come in two variants-Zeta and Alpha. Both models would feature 1.5 litre K15B 4-cylinder petrol engine with an idle start/stop function. These engines would generat3e 134Nm of torque at 4000 rpm and a power of 103 BHP at 6000 rpm.