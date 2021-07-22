Mercedes –Benz India Posts a Special Creative on its Social Media Handle welcoming Audi’s e-tron

Mercedes-Benz, rival Audi, launched 1st electric vehicle, e-tron range in India. On 22nd July. It has posted a special creative on its social media handle welcoming the new electric SUV to the nation.



In India, The Audi e-tron is priced between Rs. 99.99 lakh to Rs.1.18 crore (ex-showroom, India). In India, the electric vehicle market is still at its nascent stage, especially when it comes to luxury car segment. These companies presently are not keen on competing with each other, these select brands are having more focus on expansion of the EV ecosystem. And the company, Mercedes-Benz has showcased this above idea in a very efficient manner. With the rival Audi, launching its very 1st electric vehicle, the e-tron range in India today, on 22nd July.

For Mercedes-Bez, this is not the 1st time; it has extended an olive branch to one of its rivals. Earlier, in the month of March, 2021, when Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the I-pace, the company previously also posted a similar creative, welcoming the electric crossover to the nation. Similar like the previous one, the above new creative, showcases a car parking grid, which more or less looks like a battery shaped cell having 2 empty spot, one for I-pace and the other one, for the e-tron.

The Mercedes-Benz India is presently using the above opportunity to sort of pat itself on its back. This 3 pointed star brand was the 1st one to launch luxury electric vehicles in India with the EQC, the company was very successful, it sold its entire 1st batch within the span of 3 months, hence this is the reason, we would be seeing more EQC's on the creative. Additionally, the company wishes to highlight that it has got more than 100 EV charging stations all over India. Even the rivals are welcome to use their EV charging stations. In fact, the post stated, "there is always room for more in electric future welcome, Audi India. Our wide network of electric charging stations is open for you, as they are for the Jaquar India.

. Audi India has launched not only regular e-tron SUV but also the e-tron Sportsback coupe SUV. The former would be available in 2 variants, 50 as well as 55 Quattro, whereas the Audi e-tron Sportback would go on sale in the single top-spec 55 Quattro Variant. The company has stated that, customers would buy the electric SUVs in 2021; it would receive 2 charges as part of the purchase. One will be an 11 kW compact charger and the other would be additional wall-box AC Charger that can be set up as per the needs of the customer. In India, Audi dealerships would be equipped having 50kW DC fast chargers as well and these would be set in a phased manner.







