Mercedes unveils A 200 Limousine

Hyderabad: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India introduced new A 200 Limousine and Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Face Lift. A 200 Limousine Face Lift is priced at Rs 45.80 lakh while the price of Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Face Lift starts from Rs 92.50 lakhs

With perfectly balanced proportions, and high-quality attention to detail in its design, featuring the latest MBUX and New Generation Telematics (NTG7), the new Mercedes Benz A-Limousine presents itself as more intelligent, and stylish with enhanced convenience features. The A 200d will be launched in Q4 of 2023.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes with powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The car is now more intelligent and intuitive and proudly dons the prestigious AMG crest on the front – a testimony to its ‘One Man, One Engine’ heritage.