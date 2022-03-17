Mirai from Toyota Kirloskar, India's 1st Green Hydrogen Fuel Car Launched

On Wednesday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor PVT ltd has launched India's 1st Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car "Mirai. Very soon, this car would be tested on the Indian roads. One of the best features of this car, only in a mere 5 minutes, the car gets filled with hydrogen and it can run 550 km, once it has been filled. It has also a got greater drive range when compared to electric vehicles.

Both, International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and Toyota (TKM) would jointly test the Mirai in the nation. The trail would be done on Indian roads as well as climatic conditions.

Mirai, would be the 1st car in the nation to run on the Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell, it is a 2nd generation car. Earlier to this, Toyota had launched Mirai in the year, 2014 and the present Mirai range is equipped with tremendous improvement, when it comes to the capability.

The average range of a hydrogen fuel-based car is around 600 km. the hydrogen refuelling can be done in mere 5 to 7 minutes. About 5.6 kg of hydrogen can be filled.

This car is capable of generating zero carbon emissions, which means, there would be no pollution, only a few drops of water would come out as waste.

This car, which has got new hydrogen fuel, has got a greater drive range than an Electric vehicle (EV). When it comes to EV, it takes nearing 6 to 8 hours to charge, but whereas hydrogen powered car can be refilled in mere 5 minutes. The capacity of lithium battery in an electric car degrades over time and it becomes a major problem when the battery is idle. Whereas the hydrogen is being filled in Toyota' Mirai does no cause pollution even in making it. Hence, this is the reason, why it is called hydrogen.