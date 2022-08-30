New Bolero having twin peaks logo launch expected soon, these have already made entry in dealership backyards

Mahindra is presently in mode of updating its complete SUV line-up in India. Recently, the Scorpio was introduced in the new Scorpio-N avatar and very soon, the company is gearing up to roll out the new Bolero. The cars have been arrived in the dealership backyard; thus, this move by the company is a clear indication, that the company intends to launch these vehicles, any time soon.



The new spy images suggest that, the upcoming bolero would be the newest recipient of the Company's SUV-specific twin peaks logo. This would be used on the car's front grille, tailgate, wheel cover and also steering wheel. The same has also been first seen on the Mahindra XUV700 and then the new Scorpio N. Moreover, the company has gone ahead and teased the upcoming XUV300 very recentlt, which features and updated logo.

We find, apart from the use of an updated logo, the overall Mahindra Bolero appears to be more or less similar. The car continues to feature similar signature boxy as well as tall stance having metal bumpers. The company has not even tweaked the light design on the car and it tends to continue to feature vertically stacked tail lamps and also square-shaped headlamps.

When it comes to inside the cabin, it continues to remain the same having a seven-seat layout. There is a digital instrument cluster and its other features include central locking, reverse parking sensors and dual front airbags.

Under the hood of the new Bolero is likely to sit the same 1.5 litre diesel, which is responsible for delivering 75bhp of power and 210Nm of peak torque. For the transmission duties, it receives a five speed manual gearbox.

Bolero continues to drive sales for Mahindra and serves as the bread and butter offering for India's leading UV-maker. With the latest update, the SUV is also likely to cost upwards in comparison to its present pricing.