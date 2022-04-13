New Mercedes-Benz C-Class launch on May 10th: Booking open

Next month, on 10th, Mercedes-Benz new C-Class vehicle would be launched. The carmaker has kept the booking open and the existing customers of Mercedes-Benz, only require to pay mere Rs.50,000 to book the vehicle.



Fresh styling on the outside

The next-gen W206 C-Class resembles the S-class, majorly because the shorter overhangs, a more angular front end with similar shape for the lights.

The wheelbase of the new sedan had been increased by 25mm to 2,856mm and the overall length is up by 65mm. The added length would of course, open up more room in the cabin.

Completely overhauled interior

The influence of the latest S-class is visible on the new C-class, majorly in the shift from a horizontal, free-flowing, infotainment display to a portrait-oriented, tablet-style touchscreen. It does use Mercedes second-generation MBUX infotainment system.

Engines for India

The new C-Class would be sold as C200 petrol, a C300d diesel and a C220d diesel. We expect the new C-Class C200 to come with a 2.0 litre turbo petrol good for 197hp, the C300 diesel having 245hp 2.0 litre engine and the C220d having a 2.0 litre 194hp engine, that would join little later. All the powertrains are expected to be paired with a 9 speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Launch & Rivals

The new C-Class estate has already been spied in India, but it is the sedan, that would make it to our shores. On its arrival, the new C-class would take on the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, Volvo S60 and Jaguar XE.