New Skoda dealership opens in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: SKODA AUTO India has inaugurated a new state-of-the art dealership in Secunderabad –Mahavir Auto Diagnostics- at Bowenpally in the city. With this new facility, the company aims to extend its presence and build a strong foothold in the city.

The dealership facility sports the latest corporate identity and design language of Skoda Auto. The Czech auto maker, under the purview of the 'India 2.0' project, plans to expand it spresenceto 225 touchpoints by next year. Mahavir Auto Diagnostics is strategically located at Bowenpally and can be conveniently accessed by customers across the region. The facility is spread across 222s quare meters with a capacity to hold 4 cars on display.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director of the company, said, "With the launch of Kushaq, we have witnessed unprecedented growth for the company. That was the first phase of the India 2.0 strategy. Our next product Slavia will be another game-changer, and along with Kushaq will enable us to double our annual sales volume in 2022. Armed with a strong product portfolio, we have a clear vision of taking the Skoda brand to new and emerging markets across the country."

"Along with this, enhancing the ownership experience is vital to our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the key pillars to meet this objective. The inauguration of the new dealership facility in Secunderabad is part of this plan, and we are delighted to partner with Mahavir Auto Diagnostics, as we look forward to building our foothold in this region," he added

In line with the 'INDIA 2.0' project, the corporate architecture, functional interiors, and rationalised business processes aim to enhance the overall customer experience. The architectural concept of the dealership design reflects company's philosophy expressed in the slogan: "Simply Clever with a Human Touch."