Next Week Maruti India is Planning to Launch its New Suzuki Celerio

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has begun arriving across dealerships in the nation ahead of its official launch next week. The Indian automaker would be announcing the prices of the new Celerio on 10th November 2021. This new upcoming model would be based on the heartect platform. The hatchback is expected to be bigger when compared to its predecessor.



Mechanically, the new Celerio is expected to be offered in 2 petrol engine options, one is 1.0 litre and the other is 1.2 litre. The 1.0 litre engine would be generating nearing to 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The hatchback would be available in both 5 speed manual as well as 5 speed AMT options.

Visually, the new Celerio would get bigger headlamps which are complemented by a slim chrome strip. Additionally, you will find the vehicle would receive circular fog lamps and also tweaked bumper having black insert. Another expectation is, the higher variant would receive multi-spoke alloy wheels. When it comes to, the rear section is highlighted by wraparound taillights. With regards to the interior, the vehicle would receive revamped feature list such as touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel, a larger multi-information display and more.