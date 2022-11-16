Nissan Versa 2023 is back and is better

This week, Nissan has made an announcement that, 2023 Nissan Versa is back and it better than ever. It has now got new logos, refreshed exterior throughout. The Versa looks as modern as ever. Few of the latest technology on the sedan includes Nissan Safety shield 360, a suit of standard safety, which features on all trim levels.

The safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure warning and Rear Automatic Braking. High Beam Assist is also standard on the 2023 Versa Sedan. Buyers can opt for Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The 2023 Versa would come with the 3 trim levels, S, SV and SR. Pricing for the Sedan above does not include the shipping fee of about $1095.

When Nissan Surveyed buyers recently, more than 53% of the respondents stated, affordability was the biggest concern, when it came to selecting a new vehicle. The fuel economy was in second place at 34%, The low starting price of the New Versa offers those buyers looking for affordability an option, which numerous other automakers have ditched in search of higher MSRPs.

2023 Nissan Versa

Many might consider that, 2023 Nissan Versa is not well equipped for $15.730, but that is not the case. It has room for five and even it has received the best-in-class front legroom and headroom accolades. In the cargo area, 15.0 cubic feet of space await you. The cheapest option des come along with manual transmission and a 7-inch touchscreen.

After Chevrolet canceled the Spark, Hyundai followed suit with the Accent as well, now the only subcompact sedan left is, 2023 Kia Rio, the 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage and the 2023 Nissa Versa,

Eventhough the 2023 Nissan Versa might not be the perfect for all buyers, it is still a brand-new car for under $20,000. In a time, where affordable cars are a thing of the past, Nissan is not leaving behind few of its budget-conscious fans.