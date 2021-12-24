No Longer Video games can be played by the driver when the Tesla car is in Motion

On Thursday, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated, electric carmaker Tesla inc would stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screen while the car is moving.



On Wednesday, the move has followed an announcement made by the NHTSA, that it had began safety investigation of nearing to 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker's decision to allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen, while the car is in motion.

This functionality, is referred to as Passenger Play, it may distract the driver and increase the risk of crash, NHTSA stated.

The Tesla informed the NHTSA, the software update would lock the passenger paly feature and make it unusable when the car is moving, the spokesperson for the agency has stated in the statement.

The NHTSA constantly assesses as to how manufacturer's identity and safeguard against the distraction hazard might arise because of faults, misuse or intended use of convenience technologies, which include infotainment screens.

Safety advocates have raised concerns that drivers may not pay attention on the road, especially while Tesla vehicles are operating in semi-autonomous mode known as Autopilot.

As per the report by the National Transportation Safety Board, driver's distraction, such as phone game application, was one of the causes for the fatal crash of Tesla car, which was operating in Autopilot in California in the year, 2018.

The NHTSA in the month of August has opened a safety investigation on 765,000 Tesla vehicles over its Autopilot system, after a series of crashes involving the system and parked emergency vehicles.