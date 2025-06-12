  • Menu
Renault confirms launch of strong hybrid Duster and Boreal for India in 2026

Renault to launch new-gen Duster and seven-seater Boreal in India with strong hybrid options by 2026. Production begins in Chennai this September.

Renault has officially confirmed the launch of its next-generation Duster SUV and its seven-seater sibling, the Boreal, for the Indian market. Both models will be built on the CMF-B platform, developed in collaboration with Nissan, and are slated to hit Indian roads in early 2026.

The new-gen Duster will arrive first, with the larger Boreal (based on the globally sold Dacia Bigster) following later in the year. While initial variants will feature petrol and turbo-petrol powertrains, strong hybrid options will be introduced within 6 to 12 months after the launch.

Production for the India-spec models is set to commence at the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai this September. In line with global trends and emission norms, diesel engines will not be offered.

Globally, the Duster hybrid is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.2 kWh battery, delivering a combined 140 bhp. It features an electric automatic gearbox, offering up to 80% pure electric drive in urban settings.

The Boreal hybrid variant, known as the Dacia Bigster internationally, is expected to feature a 1.4 kWh battery, producing a total output of 153 bhp, with a 107 bhp petrol engine and a 51 bhp electric motor.

Additionally, Renault is evaluating the possibility of CNG-powered variants of both the Duster and Boreal, aligning with India's growing interest in alternative fuel options.

As the company continues its work on a dedicated EV, the emphasis for now will be on strong hybrids and CNG models tailored for India’s evolving fuel landscape.

