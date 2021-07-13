Top
Skoda Kushaq Deliveries Begin, Starting from Today: About 3000 Units Booked, Since Launch

Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq

Highlights

Skoda Kushaq is the 1st compact SUV, from the Czech Carmaker. Deliveries would be commenced starting from today, 12 July, 2021.

Skoda Kushaq is the 1st compact SUV, from the Czech Carmaker. Deliveries would be commenced starting from today, 12 July, 2021. The Czech carmaker would hand over the 1.0-litre variants beginning today, while the deliveries of the 1.5 litre variants would begin from August. The company's director tweeted that, SUV had almost booked nearing to 3000 units since its launch on 28th of June.

The compact SUV would be priced around Rs.10.50 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Kushaq would be offered in three trims.

Active

Ambition

Style.



The SUV received 2 turbo-petrol engine choices; and both of them can be paired with either a manual or automatic transmission.

The vehicle has got notable features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, Android Auto, Wireless Apple Carplay, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a six-speaker sound system having subwoofer, ventilated front seat and ambient lighting.



When it comes to passenger safety, it is taken care of, as the vehicle has got nearing to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors with Camera, electronic stability control and tyre pressure monitoring system.


Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI
Power 115PS (+5PS over Rapid) 150PS
Torque (Nm) 178Nm (+3Nm over Rapid) 250Nm
Transmission Option Six-speed manual / six-speed torque converter automatic Six-speed manual / Seven-speed DSG (dual-clutch)
Variants Available Active (MT only), Ambition, Style Style


