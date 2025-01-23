Skoda Kylaq SUV: Mileage, Safety Features, and Bharat NCAP Rating

Skoda has officially announced the mileage details of its highly anticipated Kylaq SUV, set to hit Indian dealerships by the end of this month. The Skoda Kylaq, a crucial model for the brand in India, is expected to make waves in the competitive sub-4-meter compact SUV segment, which has become a focal point in the country’s automotive market.

The Skoda Kylaq will be available with a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine. This powertrain delivers impressive fuel efficiency, with the manual transmission version offering a mileage of 19.68 kmpl. The automatic variant is slightly less efficient, returning 19.05 kmpl. The engine produces 113 bhp of power and a peak torque of 178 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This makes the Kylaq a fuel-efficient option for consumers looking for both performance and economy in a compact SUV.

Safety is a key highlight for the Skoda Kylaq. In the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests, the Kylaq has achieved a 5-star rating, making it the safest sub-4-meter compact SUV currently available in India. This puts the Kylaq ahead of competitors, including the Mahindra XUV300, which previously held the top spot for safety in this category.

The Skoda Kylaq is equipped with over 25 advanced safety features, ensuring that both drivers and passengers are well-protected. Among these features are six airbags, a robust anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), stability control, and traction control. Additionally, the SUV includes multi-collision brakes, electronic differential lock, brake disc wiping, roll-over protection, and a tire pressure monitoring system. These features are designed to enhance safety during both everyday driving and emergency situations.

For added convenience, the Skoda Kylaq also comes with high-end safety features in its premium variants, such as hill-hold control, anti-theft alarms, and rear parking cameras. The SUV also offers a central locking system, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors, and high-speed alerts.

The Skoda Kylaq will begin arriving at dealerships by the end of this month, with deliveries scheduled to start at the same time. Customers interested in the Kylaq can visit local dealerships to explore the SUV in person and learn more about its features, performance, and pricing.