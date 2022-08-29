Suzuki Gearing Up to Set Up New R&D Company in India

The Japanese carmaker desired to strengthen its R&D competitiveness as well as capabilities not only in India, but also it wishes to expand its global market. As per the company President, Toshihiro Suzuki, this new R&D company would be wholly-owned unit of Suzuki Japan, it will enable the company to fulfill the above desire of the company.



Suzuki has been always in aggressive mode when it comes to its investment approach, the Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, here on Sunday has made an announcement that the company would be establishing new global research as well as development (R&D) in India.

As per the company President Toshihiro Suzuki, this new R&D company would be wholly owned unit of the Suzuki Japan, this would enable the Japanese carmaker to strengthen its R&D competitiveness as well as capabilities not only for India, but also for the global market as well. The new firm would tap Indian Academia and startups to develop engineering talent pool. Suzuki has stated during an even in Gujarat's Gandhinagar to mark its 40 years of Suzuki Motor corporation in India.

Our honorable prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to mark the 40th anniversary of Suzuki in India. Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki vehicle Manufacturing facility for both Harayana as well as Suzuki EV battery plant for Hansalpur in Gujurat.

Suzuki company President added, "India has become one of the most significant nations for the Suzuki Group, hence it would continue to invest in India".

More than 60% of Suzuki Group's 2.8 million automobiles produced across the world were made in India. Suzuki Further added, India's largest carmaker which tend to dominate the nation's automobile market having its small and low-cost vehicles. The company would be investing about Rs. 650 billion (USD 8.1 billion) to support Maruti and ensure it maintains its leadership position thus far.