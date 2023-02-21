TATA Motors is all set to launch its new Dark Red Edition SUV's Tomorrow

Tata Motors, ahead of launching facelifted Harrier and Safari, it would be launching its new Dark Red edition. Both Harrier as well as Safari Dark Red Edition were showcased during 2023 Auto Expo previous month. It receives new features such as ADAS, 360 degree camera, an updated and larger 10.25 widescreen having wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, A 7 digital instrument screen and more.



The large screen is running a new UI and software which is very slicker in operation and this is much needed upgrade for the TATA's flagship SUV's, instrument cluster was semi-digital before, which is now fully digital.

Nexon is receiving Dark Red edition, but details about the features on offer are not confirmed.

Tata Dark Red Editions

According to the latest teaser shared by the TATa Motors, the new Dark Red Editions would be launched tomorrow. All the three SUV's -Nexon, Harrier and Safari would get Dark Red Editions. These new editions would sit at the top of the variant lineup, thus replacing the Jet Editions which have now been discontinued,

When it comes to Exterior visual changes of Dark Red Edition SUV;s are kept minimal over the existing Dark Edition. Red elements are limited just to brake calipers, a small portion of front grille and a new applique on the front fenders, interiors is where TATA is set to vow buyers with a stunning "carnelian Red" shade.

While talking about the color, it has used on leatherette upholstery, grab handles and armrest for both front as well as rear occupants. Complementing this red shade is neatly executed gloss black elements throughout the interior. Red ambient lighting is offered near door handles and around the panoramic sunroof.

Features upgrade

Other than these changes, there are front ventilated seats, 6 way powered driver's seats with memory and welcome function, boss mode, 9 speaker JBL sound system, iRA connected car features and ADAs features with Safari and Harrier. Except for adaptive cruise control, Tata seems to be offeing most level 2 ADAS features like autonomous braking, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist and more

We only TATa Motors will be adding adaptive cruise control along with lane change assist in future through software update. The only mechanical upgrades are with Harrier Dark Red Edition in the form of rear disc brakes and 18th black alloys just like Safari, Nexon Red Dark Edition changes are much more cosmetic with appreciable elements like new touchscreen and software.

The sole 2.0L Stellantis-sourced diesel making 170 PS and 350 NM of Torque is retained. And so are the transmission options, 6 speed manual and Hyundai sourced 6 speed torque converter. Nexon's 1.5: diesel making 115 PS and 260 NM and 1.2L turbo-petrol making 120 PS and 170 Nm is retained as is, along with 6 speed MT/AMT.