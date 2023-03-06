TATA Motors likely to launch TATA Nexon ADAS Variant with New Turbo engine

Tata Motos is giving the Nexon a Makeover, as we get see the spy photos online. The company has revealed more information about the updated sub-four metre SUV, by the manufacturer in advance of its possible upcoming introduction.



When it debuts, the updated TATa Nexon would include standard adaptive cruise control(ADAS). The Harrier and the Safari, its more mature brothers have the ADAS package. This makes it reasonable to assume the functionality, that would eventually make its way to the Nexon.

The Nexon facelift is anticipated to offer minor cosmetic changes to the outside while maintaining a very similar identical design to the outgoing iteration. The exterior is rumoured to get a makeover that includes new bumpers, headlights and daytime running lights(DRLS) that use LED technology. Possible updates does include a new back bumper with updated alloy wheels. The new 10.25 inch touchscreen device, which might be standard in Nexon offers enhanced visuals as well as responsiveness.

Tata's premium SUVs in the new Red Dark Editions are the only ones now available having ADAS technology. It comes included with features such Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), forward Collision Warning (FCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), lane Departure Warning (LDW) Rear Collision Warning (RCW), Lane Change Alert(LCA) and high Beam Assist.

The Nexon's redesign will not change the Car's standard 1.5 litre diesel engine but definitely, the 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine would have its output increased. Instead f 118 horpower and 170nm of torque, you may count on 125 bhp and 225nm. It is anticipated that the Tata Nexon Facelift would be introduced at the end of the year 2023.