Tata Nexon Price Increased: Compare Both New & Old Price

TATA Motors have recently increased the Prices of Tata Nexon EV by Rs. 25,000, for all the variants. The Nexon EV is presently the best-selling electric car in the nation

Tata Nexon was first launched in India, in the year, 2020, in the month of January and since then, we find more than 14,000 units of this EV has been sold. The new prices of the TATA Nexon EV range between RS 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh(Ex-showroom).

Nexon EV Variant Old Price New Price variance XM Rs.14.29 lakh Rs.14.54 lakh Rs.25.000 XZ+ Rs.15.70 lakh Rs.15.95 Rs.25,000 XZ+ Dark Rs.16.04 lakh RS.16.29 lakh Rs.25,000 XZ+ Lux Rs.16.70 lakh Rs.16.95 lakh Rs.25,000 XZ* Lux Dark Rs.16.90 lakh Rs.17.15 lakh Rs.25,000

While talking about its specifications, the NExon EV receives a 30.2kWh lithium -ion Battery pack coupled with an electric motor. The powertrain develops 129hp of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque, which would be paired with an automatic transmission.

Check the video relating to latest TATA Kaziranga Editions









The above vehicle can be charged from 0 to up to 80% in mere 60 minutes using a DC fast charger while a regular charger can juice it up from 20 to 100% in 8 hours. The ARAI-certified driving range of NExon EV is 312 km per charge. The ARAI certified driving range of the NExon EV is 312 per charge.

The TATA Motors is also planning to launch a long-range version of the Nexon EV, this year, which would be sold alongside the present NExon EV.