Tempting Year End Car Discounts from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and More

Year-End Discounts help both customers as well as the car manufacturers, Sales tend to increase, for customers, they can buy their favorite car and avail discounts too.



Recently Honda CB300F having Rs. 50,000 discounts having essentially made it less costly when compared to KTM Duke 125.

The car companies are offering tempting year-end discount across hatchbacks, sedan and SUV as well. Discounts are offered by the manufacturers help boost sales and also help clear the stocks before the year ends.

Here is the list of discounts offered by the manufacturers on select products.

Model Discount upto Maruti Suzuki S-presso Rs,75,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 75,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 100,000- Tata Safari Rs. 100,000 Mahindra XUV300 Rs. 75,000 Honda 5th Gen Rs. 75,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 75.0000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo Rs. 100,000 Nissan Kicks Rs. 70,000 Jeep Compass Rs. 1.5 lakh Jeep Meridian Rs 2.5 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs. 1.25 lakh Volkswagen Taigun 1 lakh

Beginning with Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer by volume, the company is providing discounts on few of its hatchbacks. The hatchbacks under discount are S-Presso and Celerio.

Presently these hatchbacks are bleeding in sales when MoM and YoY analysis are concerned. S-Presso and Celerio registered 29.31% and 58.39% YOY decline and 29.6% and 42.2%. Mom decline in month of November 2022. Maruti is providing discount of up to Rs.75,000 and both S-presso on both S-Presso and Celerio, which is likely to boost sales.

Tata Motors

Even though Tata Motors lower-tier SUVs are absolutely crushing it in Sub 4m segment, the same cannot be said about the company's big boys. Both Harrier as well as Safari are bleeding red with regards to sales charts. The Harrier sales has declined both YoY and MoM analysis, while Safari sales declined MoM and barley registered a growth YoY by just 0.9%.

This segment is presently ruled by the Mahindra with both Scorpio N as well as XUV700. Mahindra has been successful in dethroning the Tata Motors for a long time. To win the competition, the TATa Motors are presently offering good amount of discounts nearing to Rupees, one lakh for both Harrier as well Safari, this could work in favor of the company's flagship SUV. Thus clearing stock before the launch of facelifted models for both Harrier and Safari is also a strong reason.

Mahindra

Mahindra Big boys Scorpio N as well as XUV700 has taken over the D1 segment sales. Lower down in Sub 4 m SUV sales, it is TATA Nexon followed by Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Mahindra is presently offering discounts nearing to Rs. 75,000 on XUV300 to boost the sales.

Honda

By the time Phase II of BS6 emission standards kick in starting from April 2023, the 5th Gen City and Amaze in Petrol guise are the only ones to survive. Models like 4th Gen City, Jazz, WR-V and diesel variants of 5the Gen City and Amaze would be Axed entirely.

With the inspiring sales, it would be too expensive to keep supporting them. By the time that happens, Honda seems to provide discounts on 10th gen City and WR-V. Honda is offering discounts nearing to Rs. 75,000 on both 5th gen City and WR-V. it is yet to be seen, if the recently launched WR-V SIV would turn Honda's fortunes across in India.

Hyundai

Hyundai is presently the 2nd highest selling car manufacturer in India, the company has decent number of sales numbers to hold on to. The company is presently providing discounts nearing to Rs. 1,00,000 on Grand i10 NIOS. This offer is only applicable to variants which are equipped with a 1.0L turbo petrol motor.

Nissan

Nissan Kicks is one of the compact SUV, which failed to make big when it came to India. It shared its platform with other compact SUVs in the Renault-Nissan Alliance like Duster, Terano and CAptur. Sales never really took off for kicks and presently it is at the end of its product cycle. To shake off the stocks. Nissan is presently offering discounts nearing to Rs. 70,000

Jeep

Jeep has been successfully established itself as a premium brand in India. With Compass and Meridian at the lower end, Jeep offers Wrangler and recently it has launched Grand Cherokee in India as well. While Compass gets in the ring with the D1 SUV segment. Meridian takes on the mid-size SUVS In India like Fortuner.

To boost the sales. Jeep is now presently offering discounts nearing to Rs. 2.5 lakh on Meridian SUV and up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on Compass. This way, the Jeep hopes to lose some stock by the end of 2022/

Skoda & Volkswagen

Platform Partners Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are presently being lauded In India for being the first vehicles to score 5 star crash rating under updated norms of Global NCAP. To compete against South Korean Creta and Seltos, Kushaq is offered disounts up to Rs. 1.25 lakh, While Taigun makes do with discounts up to Rs. 1 lakh