The All-electric Caofen F80 Hails from China, Aim to target European Market

Chinese 2 wheeler manufacturer Caofen has recently introduced its F80 all-electric enduro bike. The above bike would soon, go on sale, after the 2021 EICMA Motorcycle show, which has been scheduled for later this month, market targeted is European.



The off-road intentions of the F80 are made clear by its no-nonsense design, which has been inspired from ICE endure bikes. There has been barely any bodywork and the only illumination it would receive will be small LEDs at both ends.

Complementing the rugged design, are the spoke wheels wrapped in block pattern tyres as well as tall USD fork up front adding to its off-road capabilities.

The Caofen F80 would be powered by a chain-driven 8kW motor which is capable of propelling it to 85kmph. The battery capacity would remain undisclosed at the moment, but its claim range would be around 150km. We believe the F80 could do with a bit more range, considering there exist no charging stations in the secluded locations it's built to venture into.

The Caofen has not given the F80 numerous features to talk about either and from what we can witness, it gets only an LCD instrument cluster and disc brakes front as well as rear having dual-channel ABS. The world Premiere of the Caofen F80 (having full specs ad price) would take place at the 2021 EICMA.