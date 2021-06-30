Upcoming Car Launches in July 2021
Highlights
Various car manufacturers are striving towards readying the respective products for launch this year. The recent Corona Pandemic has impacted the varied car manufacturing units to temporarily shut down their unit.
Once the lockdown rules were relaxed, the car manufacturing units have re-started production. With the competition increasing day by day, brands are all trying to fill as many boxes as possible.
Both, car buyers as well as enthusiasts are always excited to know about new car launches, here is the list of cars expected to be launched in the month of July 2021.
|S.NO
|Car Model
|Expected Launch Date
|Expected Price
|Vehicle
|1
|Force Gurkha
|19th July 2021
|Rs. 10.00 lakh
|Facelift
|2
|Volkswagen Tiguan 2021
|19th July 2021
|Rs. 28.00 lakh
|Facelift
|3
|Tesla Model S
|22nd July 2021
|Rs.1.50 cr
|Electric
|4
|Audi e-Tron
|22nd July 2021
|Rs.1.20 cr
|Electric
