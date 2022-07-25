Yamaha is considering to launch RX Brand in India

Yamaha India is making plans to relaunch its legendary brand in the nation -the RX100. The company desires to bring this brand back and it is varied possibilities.



As per the reports, the Japanese brands know the substantial brand value of the RX100- a 100cc two-stroke motorcycle is known for its styling as well as performance a few decades ago. So it would help the brand if they bring this motorcycle brand back to India.

Presently, there are no concrete plans for this bike as two-stroke bikes have been banned. But when it comes to Yamaha, it is looking at giving this name to new motorcycle. This new bike could be of any displacement and would have no relation to the old model. But by using the RX brand it would help the company cater to large number of Indian consumers. This branding approach has taken by a few to wheeler brands in India. Bajaj did it with the Chetak. It re-entered the scooter space but in electric form and it worked quite well for them.