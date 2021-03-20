BMW unveils its 1st all-electric sedan i4, arriving this year

Leading German luxury car-maker BMW Group has unveiled its first all-electric sedan called i4 that will enter the global market this year.

BMW has plans to showcase 25 electrified cars by 2025 and, on Wednesday, it shared the first exterior shots of the new 4-door model.

The BMW i4 model line will be available in different versions covering ranges of up to 482 kms, according to its own preliminary tests based on the EPA's test procedures. With a power output of up to 390kW/530HP, the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 100km/hour in around four seconds.

"With its sporty looks, best-in-class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric," said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands, sales.

Its refined balance of BMW typical sportiness, comfort and sustainable performance are unique in its segment, the company said in a statement.

Full details on the BMW i4 will be released over the next weeks, it added.

The 482 kms range, however, is less than what Elon Musk-owned Tesla and some other competitors are offering. BMW has also announced version 8 of its iDrive operating system that will feature a new dashboard layout and visual design.