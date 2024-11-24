How to maximise your EV's range: Tips and tricks for better longevity

In the last few years, we have all witnessed electric vehicles (EVs) leap into a sustainable environment, promoting green transportation and helping businesses flourish. Looking at the rising demand for EVs in the market, it is important to keep a few things in mind to better maintain the vehicle maintenance and also increase its longevity. In this article, let’s delve into some key tips and tricks to help people maximize their EV range in the long term.

Timely charging: As we all know, the battery is the heart of an electric vehicle, so charging the battery on a regular basis is the primary tip for every vehicle owner. It's always advisable to avoid reaching the extreme, i.e., 0% or 100% charging, as it can impact the health of the battery. Owners can charge the graphene and lithium-ion batteries between 20% and 80% to extend the lifespan of the batteries. Balanced and timely charging plays a vital role in increasing the life and capacity of EV batteries.

Use regenerative braking wisely: In EVs, there's a special feature called regenerative braking; it's a key feature that turns the kinetic energy into electrical energy when brakes are applied and amplifies the battery range at the same time. However, using regenerative braking wisely is important while driving; owners can use regenerative braking in the city or in heavy traffic. Unnecessary usage of regenerative braking can impact the battery life in the long run.

Plan the routes wisely: While using the EVs, choosing routes with fewer slopes is always recommended, and avoid using crowded places. Moreover, for longer distances, people can schedule the charging stops in advance, which helps them become aware of the charging stations during their route and allows them to enjoy a smooth ride during their journey.

Understanding the effect of temperature on battery life: Temperature plays a vital role in extending or reducing the battery life of an electric vehicle. People should take several preventive measures to save the vehicle's battery from the effects of temperature. Both extreme cold and hot weather conditions can shorten the EVs' range. To optimize the battery's life, it's advisable to park the vehicle in a garage or shady place. Moreover, to maintain the vehicle's interior temperature and save battery life while driving, owners need to precondition the vehicle while it's still plugged in.

Maintain a steady speed of the vehicle: While driving the EVs, it's important to keep the speed of the vehicle constant. Maintaining a steady speed increases the vehicle's range by reducing the load on the battery, which automatically maximizes the battery life in the long run. A gentle driving habit expands the battery's life, conserves the environment, and avoids road mishaps or accidents.

Usage of updated software: As we all know, technology has been upgrading at a rapid rate; even in EVs, technology is progressing significantly, and vehicle owners need to adapt to it on a regular basis. Updating software constantly helps guarantee that the vehicle runs with the newest enhancements and optimizations.

The above-mentioned tips and tricks are important for EVs to maintain their lifespan. These are a few major precautions and measures owners should consider while driving EVs. These measures will increase the vehicle's longevity and take one more step towards a sustainable and greener environment.

(This article is authored by Gunjan Malhotra, Co-Founder, Komaki Electric)